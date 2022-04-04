Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

CASH stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

