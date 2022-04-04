FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $5.72 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

