Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.