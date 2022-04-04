Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 2,168,315 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,168,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,315 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 778,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 372,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $982.39 million, a P/E ratio of -309.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

