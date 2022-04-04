272,131 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 272,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,538,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

