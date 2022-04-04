Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

