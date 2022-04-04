Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,732 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $104,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZION opened at $64.30 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.