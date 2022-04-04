Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 115,905 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,861,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $6,188,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.23 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

