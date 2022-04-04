Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,232 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $150.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.68.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

