Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $493.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $452.89 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

