Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,708 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

