Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.