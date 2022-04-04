StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.11.

BRO opened at $72.56 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 424,908 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 130,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

