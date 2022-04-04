BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.60. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

