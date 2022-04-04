StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.40.

BX stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53. Blackstone has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

