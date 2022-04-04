Cato (NYSE:CATO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of CATO opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Cato has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $321.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $176.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cato by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cato by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cato by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 220,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cato by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cato Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.