Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.
CADL opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,195,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 413.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Candel Therapeutics (CADL)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.