CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $304.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.76. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

