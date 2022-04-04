Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,429.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

