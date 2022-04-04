Mizuho Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $343.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.05.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $253.15 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.13.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

