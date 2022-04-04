Mizuho Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $150.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

