Mizuho Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $85.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.35.
Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 246,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 304,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.