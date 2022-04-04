Mizuho Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $85.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 246,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 304,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.