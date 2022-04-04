Comparing Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) & Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Chimerix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chimerix and Unicycive Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $1.98 million 221.53 -$173.24 million ($2.08) -2.42 Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A

Unicycive Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chimerix and Unicycive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chimerix presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 534.62%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Chimerix.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and Unicycive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -8,753.71% -84.90% -67.01% Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Chimerix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. Its clinical stage development programs include ONC201 a program for treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; and SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

