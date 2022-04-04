Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,025.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,100 ($53.71) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

