Head-To-Head Survey: Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY) versus Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY – Get Rating) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Total Brain alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Total Brain and Ajinomoto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total Brain 0 0 0 0 N/A Ajinomoto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total Brain and Ajinomoto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total Brain $2.60 million 20.43 -$5.14 million N/A N/A Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.52 $558.51 million $1.29 22.16

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than Total Brain.

Risk and Volatility

Total Brain has a beta of 5.18, suggesting that its stock price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Total Brain and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total Brain N/A N/A N/A Ajinomoto 6.83% 11.31% 5.43%

Summary

Ajinomoto beats Total Brain on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total Brain (Get Rating)

Total Brain Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells brain health products in the United States. It offers Total Brain, a neuroscience-based mental health and brain performance app. Total Brain Limited has a partnership with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education to address growing youth mental health crisis. The company was formerly known as Brain Resource Limited and changed its name to Total Brain Limited in December 2018. Total Brain Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

About Ajinomoto (Get Rating)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup, and YumYum names; coffee under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea server, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids to various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and cosmetics; sports nutrition products; personal care ingredients; and sterile products, as well as engages in the provision of contract manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Brain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Brain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.