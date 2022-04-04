NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPL by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after buying an additional 799,735 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PPL by 60.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in PPL by 174.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PPL by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.