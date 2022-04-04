Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $37.26 Million Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,461,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

