Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 748,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

