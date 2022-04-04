329,949 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 329,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,594,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.49 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.18. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

