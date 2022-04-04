National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 267,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000.

Shares of KORP stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12.

