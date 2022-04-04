Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $41.66 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,130,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,980,000 after buying an additional 203,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,853,542 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 1,191,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after buying an additional 106,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

DSEY opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Diversey Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.