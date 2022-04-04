544,196 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 544,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,191,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.39% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $89.34 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

