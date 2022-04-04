LSV Asset Management Sells 17,075 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $559.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

MBWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

