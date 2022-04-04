Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.63% of Sterling Construction worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

STRL stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

