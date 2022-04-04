iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after acquiring an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $86.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.61. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

