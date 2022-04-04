Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 485.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Bank of The West grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $139.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,167 shares of company stock worth $83,383,415. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

