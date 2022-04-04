Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.
NASDAQ UCTT opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.
In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
