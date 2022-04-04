Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

