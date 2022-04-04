Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

