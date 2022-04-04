First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

