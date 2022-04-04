StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $627.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.