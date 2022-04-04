Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of TOL opened at $47.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.