Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

