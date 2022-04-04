TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

