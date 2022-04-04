One Capital Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000.
Shares of NASDAQ HYXF opened at $48.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $52.99.
