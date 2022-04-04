1776 Wealth LLC Sells 241 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day moving average is $361.92. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

