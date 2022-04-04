SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.