Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $49.31 on Monday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

