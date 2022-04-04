Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,570 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 40.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 223,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 53.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $85.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

