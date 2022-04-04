Bessemer Group Inc. Has $443,000 Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.25. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.68 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.