California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

